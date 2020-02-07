Flood advisory issued for Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Molokai in Maui County until 8:30 p.m.

At 5:26 p.m. radar indicated heavy rain near Hoolehua and moderate to heavy rain over the end of the island near Halawa.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The Halawa Stream gage has been on the rise.

With additional rain expected over the next few hours, monitor low water crossings carefully.

