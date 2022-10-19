HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM HST THURSDAY FOR THE

ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE…The island of Molokai in Maui County.

* WHEN…Until 1215 AM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 904 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain near the Molokai Airport. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, and Halawa Valley.