Flood advisory issued for Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued flood advisory for the island of Maui in Maui County until 915 PM HST.

At 622 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain affecting Maui, with rainfall especially heavy over the area from Wailea to Kihei to Wailuku.

Rainfall rates near 2 inches per hour are leading to localized flooding. * Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kahului, Wailea, Kihei, Maalaea, Makena, Waikapu, and other areas in the central valley.