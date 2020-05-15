Flood advisory issued for Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

Weather officials say that at about 1:50 p.m. the radar and rain gauges indicated areas of slow-moving moderate to heavy showers over portions of windward and southern Kauai. Many of the showers affected upslope areas with rainfall rates between one to two inches per hour. They say that stream rises are likely.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Lihue, Kalaheo, Omao, Wailua, and Kapahi.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.