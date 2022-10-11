HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Kauai until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m., the National Weather Service reported heavy rain over Kauai. The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

NWS says to expect more heavy rain during the next several hours across the state.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena and Wailua.

Across the islands, some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.