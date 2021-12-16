Flood advisory issued for East Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY.

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

WHERE…The island of Maui in Maui County.

WHEN…Until 1115 PM HST.

IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… At 813 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest rainfall occurring between Haiku and Hana. –

Some locations that will experience flooding include:Nahiku, Kipahulu, Keanae, Kaupo, Hana, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Pauwela, Haleakala National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hamoa.