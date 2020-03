HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Maui in Maui County until 10:00 PM HST.

At 654 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Expect rapidly rising water levels in local area streams.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Haiku-Pauwela, Huelo, Pauwela, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana and Kailua.