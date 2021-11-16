Flood advisory issued for east Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 758 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over the Big Island from Volcano to Laupahoehoe.

Rain was falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Mountain View, Papaikou, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Keaau, Hakalau, Hawaiian Acres, Ninole, Orchidlands Estates, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Wainaku, Paukaa, Kurtistown and Fern Acres.

The flood advisory runs through 11p Tuesday evening.

