HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of the Big Island on Friday.

This will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. this evening.

Looking ahead, the NWS is also warning the public of a cold front that could impact the state starting Tuesday, April 18.

However, a flood watch could be issued as early as Sunday or Monday.

The impacts of this rain storm should begin to increase over Kauai on Tuesday and then over Oahu late Tuesday into Wednesday. It could then make its path eastward to Maui County the Big Island Wednesday into Wednesday night.

