Flood advisory in place for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 227 PM, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain over windward Big Island in the Hilo, Puna and eastern Kau districts.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidlands Estates, Volcano, Keaau, Pahoa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Papaikou, Eden Roc, Fern Forest, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Ainaloa, Kalapana, Leilani Estates and Nanawale Estates.

The flood advisory is in place through 5:30p Tuesday or may be cancelled if the rain begins to ease.