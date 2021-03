HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Breezy northeast trades will spread to Oahu later Tuesday, Maui County Wednesday, and finally eastern Big Island on Thursday.

Another boost in the trade winds will come on Friday as a strengthening surface high settles in about a thousand miles north and northeast of the islands.