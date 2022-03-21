HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 6 p.m. Monday.

At around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) radar indicated heavy rain over Honolulu mainly along the H-1 corridor, with rain falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Moanalua, Halawa, Aiea, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Manoa, Iroquois Point, Kaneohe, Waikele, Waipahu, Maunawili, Waikane, Palolo and Mililani.

A front approaching from the northwest is expected to bring increased shower activity to the state, with Kauai expecting to receive the bulk of the showers.

NWS forecasts a wet trade pattern through Friday, especially over the west end of the island chain.