HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flash flood warning is in effect for Maui until 5:15 p.m. Friday. Kihei is currently seeing heavy showers and flooding, resulting in the closure of South Kihei Road from Waimahaihai Street to Kanani Road. Flooding is also happening near Kalama Park.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the west side of the island, prompting a flood advisory for Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

NWS said the normally dry gulches that run through Kihei and Makena will likely have flowing water.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

CLOSURES