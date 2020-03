HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui until 7:30 p.m.

The radar indicated heavy showers with rain up to three inches per hour over portions of Windward west and east Maui and upcountry at 4:30 p.m.

Heavy showers are expected during the afternoon

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Keokea, Makawao, Wailuku, Paia and Waiehu.