Flood Advisory for Oahu continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Advisory for Oahu on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:40 a.m.

The Flood Advisory will continue until 10:45 a.m. NWS said impacts include minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and streams.

According to NWS, at 7:36 a.m., its radar indicated bands of heavy rainfall moving over Oahu from the south. These bands have peak rain rates of one to two inches per hour. Additional rainfall will be moving over Oahu from the south through the morning hours.

As a precautionary, NWS said to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through Tuesday, afternoon.