Flood advisory extended for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The National Weather Service has extended the Flood advisory for Oahu on Monday until noon.

At 8:50 a.m., radar indicated that the frequency of showers moving over Oahu has decreased. However, moderate to briefly heavy showers were still occasionally moving in from the northwest, primarily affecting central and northern Oahu.

Locations in the advisory include Haleiwa, Waialua, Mililani, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, and Wheeler Field.

The National Weather Service advises the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.