HONOLULU (KHON2) — Portions of the state may see heavy rain that triggers flood advisories on Wednesday.

Currently, there’s one in effect for Maui until 4:30 p.m. Excessive rainfall may cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and in streams.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service indicated heavy rain over Upcountry Maui and the West Maui Mountains falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy showers will persist over upcountry areas through the afternoon, and rain falling over interior west Maui may lead to rises in streams, even in areas where no rain is occurring.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Puunene, Maalaea, Waikapu, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waihee, Paia, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Olowalu, Kula, Wailea, Keokea, Kahakuloa, Haiku-Pauwela and Ulupalakua.