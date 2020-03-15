Flash flood warning for Oahu until 4:15 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The flash flood warning remains in effect until 415 pm for Oahu in Honolulu County
At 130 PM HST, radar and rain gages show continued heavy rainfall
along windward Oahu, especially north of Kailua. A rapid rise in the
Waikane Stream has been detected, which will likely send water
across Kamehameha Highway in Waikane. Additional heavy rainfall is
expected during the next couple of hours.
HAZARD…Heavy rain producing life threatening flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and rain gages.
IMPACT…Significant and life threatening flooding in drainages,
streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low lying
areas. Multiple public road closures expected, as well as
landslides in steep terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an
alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown
Flash flood watch remains in effect from this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
- Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the
Big Island.
- From this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
- A kona low will form west of the islands Sunday night and affect
portions of the state through at least Tuesday. Increased
southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and
thunderstorms are expected. While all islands could experience
flooding rainfall, Kauai and Oahu will see the greatest risk.
- Heavy rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as
well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding
impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.