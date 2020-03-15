Flash flood warning for Oahu until 4:15 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The flash flood warning remains in effect until 415 pm for Oahu in Honolulu County

At 130 PM HST, radar and rain gages show continued heavy rainfall

along windward Oahu, especially north of Kailua. A rapid rise in the

Waikane Stream has been detected, which will likely send water

across Kamehameha Highway in Waikane. Additional heavy rainfall is

expected during the next couple of hours.

HAZARD…Heavy rain producing life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and rain gages.

IMPACT…Significant and life threatening flooding in drainages,

streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low lying

areas. Multiple public road closures expected, as well as

landslides in steep terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even

if they are currently dry.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an

alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown

Flash flood watch remains in effect from this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the

Big Island.

Big Island. From this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

A kona low will form west of the islands Sunday night and affect

portions of the state through at least Tuesday. Increased

southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and

thunderstorms are expected. While all islands could experience

flooding rainfall, Kauai and Oahu will see the greatest risk.

well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding

impacts.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash

flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast

flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.