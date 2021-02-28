Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Maui and Hawaii Isle

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trough aloft will keep the island atmosphere unstable through much of the week, keeping a slightly wetter than normal trade wind pattern in place.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers spreading leeward from time to time.

Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible across portions of Maui and the Big Island through tonight.

In addition to the showery pattern, trade winds will strengthen through Monday, with windy conditions expected to persist through Tuesday.

The trades will then ease to moderate to locally breezy levels during the middle to latter part of the week.