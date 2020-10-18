Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Kauai County

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A stalled front near Kauai will act as a focus for cloud and shower development the next couple of days, with a few thunderstorms possible, bringing much needed rainfall to Kauai County.

While a few showers will also reach Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island will continue to remain mostly dry.

Light winds will be from the south over Kauai and Oahu, resulting in humid conditions, while somewhat drier east to southeast winds will prevail over Maui County and the Big Island.

The front will gradually weaken Monday and Tuesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide by midweek.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories