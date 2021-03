HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening cold front will bring wet weather to the Big Island and Maui County tonight, while Oahu and Kauai experience breezy northeast winds with fast moving showers.

Heavy rains remain a threat before a slow drying trend begins Sunday.

Light winds are expected Monday with convective showers increasing during the afternoon.

Trade winds make a return Tuesday and gradually increase through the end of the week.