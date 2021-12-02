Flash flood watch issued for all islands, flood advisories posted for Kauai and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu.

The front is expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday.

As the low develops, moisture associated with the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat likely persisting well into next week.