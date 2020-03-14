Flash Flood Watch issued for all Hawaiian islands from March 15 to 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all Hawaiian islands, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The watch will be in effect from Sunday evening, March 15, to Tuesday afternoon, March 17.

A kona low will form west of the islands by Sunday night, NWS reports say. Conditions will become

Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the development of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state Monday and Tuesday.

Rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.