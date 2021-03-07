Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming wet weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy to potentially strong easterly trade winds will prevail for the next couple of days, weakening during the second half of the upcoming week as a surface trough moves over the islands.

An increase in deep-layer moisture is expected starting tonight over the Big Island, spreading to Maui County on Monday, bringing the potential for heavy showers that may overspread all islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, there still remains a significant amount of uncertainty in the forecast, as the strength, location and movement of a developing surface trough will strongly dictate winds and weather (and waves) seen in the islands.