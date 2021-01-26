Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday afternoon for all Hawaiian islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system far north of the islands and a disturbance passing south of Kauai Tuesday morning will keep moderate to breezy easterly trade winds, wet weather with heavy showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for flash flooding in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The flooding threat will likely decrease by Tuesday night with more stable weather conditions moving into the region.

Shower trends statewide will decrease through Wednesday. Breezy trade winds will focus most of the shower activity over windward and mountain areas through the weekend.

An increase in shower activity may develop statewide from Friday night into Saturday.