HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds are expected Tuesday, along with showers riding in on the trades, which are expected to be enhanced due to an unstable airmass moving in from the west.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
This unstable air could trigger some isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers. A cool and dry airmass is then expected to follow.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Flash Flood Watch in effect through late Tuesday night for Maui and the Big Island
- Game Preview: ‘Bows look to bounce back against undefeated Nevada at Aloha Stadium this Saturday
- Social Scene: Ken Jennings to guest host Jeopardy
- Newsfeed Now: GSA authorizes start of transition process; New tech for organ donation could save thousands
- Dole recalls romaine lettuce in 15 states over E. coli risk, FDA says