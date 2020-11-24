Flash Flood Watch in effect through late Tuesday night for Maui and the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds are expected Tuesday, along with showers riding in on the trades, which are expected to be enhanced due to an unstable airmass moving in from the west.

This unstable air could trigger some isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers. A cool and dry airmass is then expected to follow.