Flash Flood Watch in effect statewide as severe weather prompts landslides, road closures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. Friday.

The island of Kauai is expected to receive the heaviest of rainfall on Thursday.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Oahu until 8:30 a.m. as heavy showers prompted landslides and several road closures in the windward and north shore areas throughout the day on Wednesday.

A part of Kamehameha Hwy. is closed in both directions near Kualoa Ranch due to a second landslide.

Officials are expected to reopen the highway at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Power has be restored to hundreds of customers in Windward Oahu.

According to the DOE, Ka’aawa and Waiahole Elementary Schools will be on full distance learning Thursday due to weather conditions.

