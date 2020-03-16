Flash flood watch in effect for the state, with unsettled weather to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect increasing rainfall trends across the state with moderate to breezy southeast to south winds over the next 24 hours as a kona low sets up just west of Kauai today.

All islands remain under an elevated threat for heavy rain and flash flooding through at least Tuesday. The latest guidance shows the kona low lingering west of the islands through Wednesday before weakening and drifting northward on Thursday and Friday.

Periods of unsettled weather remain in the forecast through the end of this week. Easterly trade winds with drying trends will fill in across the region from Friday to Saturday as the low drifts further north away from the state.