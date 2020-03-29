Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ni’ihau, Kaua’i, O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2)

An approaching upper low will trigger heavy rainfall across portions of the main Hawaiian Islands through the weekend.

Trade winds will focus showers over windward and mauka areas, with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible leeward mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

A brief return to a trade wind pattern is expected early next week, followed by a land and sea breeze pattern Wednesday and Thursday.

Another switch to trade wind weather is then possible by the end of the week.

Flash Flood Watch through late tonight for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Windward, Oahu Koolau, Olomana, Molokai Windward, Maui Windward West, Windward Haleakala, South Big Island, Big Island North and East.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.