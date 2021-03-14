Flash Flood Watch extended until Monday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface trough over Oahu will move west through tomorrow as a low aloft weakens to a trough.

The low and trough aloft will keep the atmosphere unstable through at least tomorrow evening, so locally heavy rain will remain possible.

Surface winds shift from moderate southeast winds near the Big Island to breezy northeast trade winds over Kauai County.

As the surface trough moves west, trade winds will spread over all the islands by Tuesday afternoon.

Drier air will spread over the islands through the second half of the week.

