Flash flood watch continues for the islands through late Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturated grounds and elevated water levels in streams will keep the threat for localized flash flooding up across the state as a cold front and upper disturbance approach and move through Friday and Friday night.

Although some drier air and gusty northeast trade winds will begin to fill in over Kauai and Oahu Friday night into Saturday behind the front, rainfall chances will remain up in these areas, especially for windward and mountain areas.

More widespread rainfall will remain possible through Saturday over the eastern end of the state ahead and along this front moving through.

In addition the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will remain possible along and ahead of the front. Brisk trades and cooler, drier air will follow the front statewide by Sunday, with showers tending to favor windward and mauka areas.

