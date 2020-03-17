Flash flood warnings remain in effect for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Radar is currently showing a large area of heavy rainfall spreading across Oahu. Rain gauges reported several areas with 1 to 2 inch per hour rates and radar estimates showed isolated areas with rates greater than 3 inches per hour. Urban flooding is expected from Waipahu to Honolulu.

The potential for severe weather will persist across most of the island chain through tonight, and possibly Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state.

While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest risk of flooding will likely be over the already saturated western end of the island chain, where strong thunderstorms are possible. The Kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west.

A flash flood warning also remains in effect for Kauai County until 12:45 p.m.