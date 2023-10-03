HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flash flood warning is now in place for a section of windward Oahu. Showers have been clinging to the Koolau Mountains for several hours. The flash flood warning replaces the earlier flood advisory issued a few hours early Monday evening.

Here is the alert from the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 230 AM HST.



At 1207 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu. The Kahana Stream has risen rapidly and has reached a level that can result in flash flooding between Kaaawa and Punaluu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.



Impacts include flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park and Kualoa.



Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Wake Up Today will have updates beginning at 4:30AM Tuesday morning with Chevy Chevalier with more updates.