Flash Flood Warning on Oahu, Flood Watch on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Flash Flood Warning that was put in place for Oahu Monday afternoon, has been extended into Tuesday morning. The warning is set to expire at 4:15 a.m.

Kauai is under a Flood Watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The kona low which has hung over the islands since Sunday continues to dump rain over Kauai and Oahu.

The low is expected to drift away from the area on Wednesday.

A drier airmass moving in from the east has begun to reach the Big Island and Maui County, where the threat of significant flooding has diminished.

A breezy and drier trade wind weather pattern will spread over all islands by Thursday, continuing into the weekend.