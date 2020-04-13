Flash flood warning issued for the island of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Oahu until 1:45 p.m.

At 10:42 am.m HST, radar and rain gages indicated heavy rain falling near Hauula. Also, the gage at Waikane Stream shows this stream has exceeded 6 feet and continues to rise. Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Ahuimanu, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kahuku, Waikane, Laie, Waiahole, Punaluu, Kahaluu, Heeia and Kahana Valley State Park.