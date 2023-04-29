HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flash flood warning has been issued for a portion of the Big Island with heavy rain indicated over the North Kona district.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 4 p.m. on Saturday and said it will last until 7:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour resulting in rapidly rising water levels in the Waiaha Stream in Holualoa.

Officials advise drivers to not cross fast-flowing or rising water in their vehicles.

