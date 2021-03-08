Flash flood warning issued for Maui until 12:30 a.m.

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for Maui until 12:30 a.m.

At 10:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over East Maui, from Haiku to Hana to Kaupo, which includes the area upslope of the Kaupakalua Dam.

The National Weather service said rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour and area streams are on the rise.

Oheo Gulch has risen above a level that can produce serious flash flooding along the slopes of Haleakala from Hamao to Kipahulu.

Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.

Here’s a clearer picture of the damage on Maui as flooding continuing to impact the Haiku area.

The county says at least half a dozen homes are heavily damaged or destroyed.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Haiku residents.

They evacuated Monday, March 8, 2021 in the afternoon after the Kaupakalua dam started to overflow.

One person shared his experience when the parking lot filled up with water which entered the building.