Flash Flood Warning issued for Maui and Hawaii Island

Maui: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County until 630 PM HST.

At 427 PM HST, radar indicated rainfall increasing over the slopes of Haleakala with higher rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour approaching Maui from the south. Rainfall is expected to spread westward over the next several hours and affect central and west Maui.

Hawaii Island: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County until 615 PM HST.

At 356 PM HST, radar indicated rainfall intensifying over the Kau and Puna Districts. Rain rates were 2 to 3 inches per hour near Halemaumau and Wood Valley. The Belt Highway at Kawa Flats will be at risk of closure. Rainfall is expected to continue into the nighttime hours.