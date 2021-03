Flash flood warning issued for Kauai through 8p Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 800 PM HST.

At 456 PM HST, the river gauge at the Hanalei bridge is at a dangerous level.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Stream Gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Omao, Lawai, Koloa, Anahola, Hanalei, Moloaa, Poipu, Wainiha, Hanapepe, Wailua River State Park, Puhi and Hanamaulu.