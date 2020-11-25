Flash Flood Warning issued for Kaua‘i

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kaua‘i, due to heavy rains occurring over the island. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

Due to flooding, Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bridge is closed.