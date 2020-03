HONOLULU (KHON2) – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hawaii Island Wednesday until at least 7:15 a.m.

At 3:55 a.m., radar and rain gages showed persistent moderate to heavy ainfall across portions of the Big Island from Hawaiian Ocean View Estates to Pahoa to Hilo.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Also, Hawaii County Police Department reported that Highway 11 remains closed near Kawa Flats due to water covering the roadway.