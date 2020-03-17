Flash Flood Warning canceled for Kauai; public shelter opens at Hanalei Elementary School

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flash Flood Warning for Kauai, effective 5:36 p.m.

A public shelter is now open at Hanalei Elementary School.

Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge remains closed until further notice due to elevated river levels.

For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 241-1725. Please do not call Kauai police 911 unless you have an emergency.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hawaii.

To sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website, www.kauai.gov, or call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.