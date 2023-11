HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will continue to strengthen tonight, becoming breezy and gusty this weekend as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands.

An approaching front may increase shower coverage for portions of the island chain early next week, with the best chance of enhanced showers on Kauai.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.