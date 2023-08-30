HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Weather Watch for all leeward areas of Hawaii. The watch is for Thursday with higher winds and very dry air moving over the state. With very dry surface conditions already in place, fires may easily start and spread rapidly.

The NWS watch stated, “Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were observed.”

The areas involved are all leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii can expect trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Strong wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain and may cause fires to spread more rapidly. The difference between Thursday and recent days is that the winds will be higher and the minimum humidities may be as low as 35 to 45 percent.

Because fires that are either burning now on Maui, or fires that may start may likely spread rapidly, outdoor burning is not recommended.

The NWS defines a Fire Weather Watch as critical fire weather conditions which are forecast to occur. Residents should be listening for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. A Red Flag Warning is the next step if fire starts to spread and may endanger people. If a Red Flag Warning is issued, residents should already be prepared to take action. Look for alerts on cell phones, social media, and local TV and radio broadcasts, and follow the recommended steps.

For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, the NWS recommends people visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization’s website.