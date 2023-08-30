HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service is warning residents to be extra careful with open flames as leeward areas of Hawaii are seeing gusty winds and low humidity.

Officials had issued a Fire Weather Warning on Wednesday afternoon and said it would last until Thursday 6 p.m.

In response to the warning, Kauai Island Utility Cooperative will be shutting down power to its customers in Kokee, Makaha Ridge and Mahaulepu.

Highlighted in pink are areas under a Fire Weather Warning in Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (NWS)

The company said that about 100 members will be without power until the Red Flag Warning is dropped.

KIUC said its troubleshooters will be patrolling leeward areas.

Hawaiian Electric said it has no plans to do a pre-emptive power shutoff.