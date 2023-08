HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to strong winds and dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Warning through Thursday evening. Winds are expected to be from the east at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) does not predict new fire starts.