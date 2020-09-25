Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, with trades to become light on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day.

Latest Stories on KHON2