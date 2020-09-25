HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
The trades will become light Sunday through Monday, with a few showers continuing to affect windward areas and a shower or two developing over leeward areas during the afternoon hours each day.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Newsfeed Now: Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol, protests continue across the country
- Sept. 25: One man is dead and one man is in critical condition following a late night crash in Waipahu
- Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through Saturday, with trades to become light on Sunday
- Virtual Board of Water Supply Workshops
- Women line Capitol steps for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final farewell