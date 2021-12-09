HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds remain in the forecast through the weekend as high pressure builds far north of the Hawaii region.

Mostly fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday with periods of passing showers over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

A weakening cold front will drift into the islands from the north early next week enhancing shower activity across the state.

The high-pressure building behind this fading front will produce windy trade winds across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday.