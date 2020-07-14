HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect a gradual decreasing trend in the trade winds through the week. In the short term, enhanced shower activity will continue across all islands as both an upper trough and a lower level disturbance will combine forces to increase shower coverage. The highest coverage for showers will develop along the windward and mountain slopes of each island with more isolated to scattered shower coverage over leeward areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.

Drying trends are expected from Wednesday into Thursday under a weak ridge aloft. Another low level trough passes through the islands on Friday with increasing shower trends lingering into the weekend. Higher pressure builds back in on Saturday allowing moderate to locally breezy trade winds to return.