Dry weather with light breezy trade winds are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rather dry and stable airmass will prevail over the islands through the weekend, with a few showers affecting mainly windward slopes and coasts.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail today, before easing tonight through Friday as a front approaches and stalls out northwest of the state.

This will allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes to develop over the western end of the state, while light to moderate trades holds over the eastern islands.

The trades will strengthen statewide over the weekend as a stronger high builds north of the island chain. Light and variable winds will develop early next week as a front moves near or over the islands, potentially bringing an increase in showers to portions of the state.